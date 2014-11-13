BANGKOK Nov 13 Thai telecoms group True Corp
said on Thursday it plans to invest 43 billion baht
($1.31 billion) over the next two years to expand high-speed
home and mobile Internet networks in Bangkok and nationwide.
True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's
Charoen Pokphand Group, plans to spend 33 billion baht to extend
its fibre network to about 4 million households in Bangkok and
upcountry, to take total coverage to 10 million households come
2016, it said in a statement.
The company, 18 percent-owned by China Mobile Ltd,
will also invest 10 billion baht in its high-speed mobile
internet network for 4G LTE services to cover 80 percent of the
population by mid-2015, the company said.
($1 = 32.8100 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)