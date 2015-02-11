* Plans to launch 10 new models of smartphones in 2015

* Handset prices seen cheaper, boosting mobile data services (Adds company comments)

By Khettiya Jittapong

Feb 11 True Corporation Pcl, Thailand's biggest fully integrated telecoms service provider, forecast a 15-20 percent rise in mobile handset sales this year following the planned launch of new smartphones to capitalise on demand for data.

True, owned 18 percent by China's biggest mobile carrier China Mobile, is looking to boost revenue by launching cheaper smartphones under its own brand that will draw customers to use its online data services.

It plans to launch 10 new smartphones models, including 4G-enabled handsets this year, some of which will be jointly developed with China Mobile, Kittinut Tikawan, True's chief commercial officer for mobile business, told reporters.

"The growth will be in line with the overall industry. Prices of mobile handsets will be cheaper this year, which will encourage more users to shift to 3G or 4G enabled-handsets," Kittinut said.

Smartphone penetration in Thailand is expected to double to 70-80 percent over the new few years from about 35-40 percent at the end of 2014, analysts have said.

True and its Chinese partner launched on Wednesday a new service, which the Thai company says allow users to have three numbers in one SIM card to make calls to China and Hong Kong at competitive international roaming rates.

The service will help True to increase users of its international roaming services by 45,000 this year from 200,000 now, said Supoj Mahapan, director of True's international service business.

True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, operates the country's largest 4G network. Its mobile business contributed more than 50 percent to True's group revenue. ($1 = 32.6300 Thai Baht) (Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)