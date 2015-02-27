BANGKOK Feb 27 True Corp, Thailand's largest full-service company, said on Friday it returned to net profit for the fourth quarter and for the whole of 2014, thanks to lower interest expenses and improvement in core mobile business.

True, controlled by billionaire Chanin Chearavanont, posted net profit of 1.92 billion baht ($59 million) for the October-December quarter versus a 528 million baht loss a year earlier.

The quarterly turnaround helped True to post full-year net profit of 1.43 billion baht, versus a loss of 9.06 billion baht a year earlier and a 2.3 billion baht average forecast by three analysts.

True, 18 percent owned by China Mobile, plans to invest 32 billion baht in 2015, mostly on expanding mobile business and aims for revenue growth of a high single digit rate this year.

($1 = 32.40 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; editing by Susan Thomas)