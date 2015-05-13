BANGKOK May 13 True Corp, Thailand's
largest full-service telecoms company, said on Wednesday its
first-quarter net profit dropped 58 percent due to the absence
of any gains from asset sales, but revenue rose from a year
earlier.
True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's
Charoen Pokphand Group, posted a net profit of 1.6 billion baht
($47 million), higher than the average 1 billion baht forecast
by two analysts surveyed by Reuters.
First-quarter consolidated service revenue rose 9 percent on
year due to strong operations from cellular and broadband
businesses, it said in a statement.
It had an operating profit of 1.5 billion baht, more than
doubled from 595 million a year earlier, the statement said.
($1 = 33.70 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)