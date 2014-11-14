BANGKOK Nov 14 True Corp, Thailand's
leading telecoms group, on Friday reported lower losses in the
third quarter due to higher income from mobile and Internet
business despite rising expenses related to network
depreciation and debt repayment.
True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's
Charoen Pokphand Group, reported net loss of 2.64 billion baht
($80.39 million), compared with 4.27 billion baht loss a year
earlier and 2 billion baht loss forecast by three analysts
polled by Reuters.
The company, 18 percent-owned by China Mobile Ltd,
said it planned to invest 43 billion baht ($1.31 billion) over
the next two years to expand high-speed home and mobile Internet
networks in Bangkok and nationwide.
True is market leader in the high speed Internet market in
Thailand and ranked number three in the mobile phone sector.
($1 = 32.8400 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merriman)