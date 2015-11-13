* Q3 net profit 1.1 bln baht vs 2.64 bln baht loss yr earlier

* Service revenue up 10.1 pct, cellular revenue up 15.7 pct

* Analysts concern costly 4G licence to drag down earnings (Adds details on revenue)

BANGKOK, Nov 13 True Corp, Thailand's largest full-service telecoms company, reported a net profit for a fourth consecutive quarter on Friday, helped by higher revenue from its mobile business.

True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, posted a net profit of 1.07 billion baht ($30 million) for the third quarter which ended on September 30, below the 1.26 billion baht forecast in a Reuters poll of two analysts.

A year earlier it had reported a net loss of 2.64 billion baht.

Consolidated service revenue rose 10.1 percent, helped by a 15.7 increase in service revenue from cellular business, outperforming the industry, it said in a statement.

Its market share in the mobile business rose to 19.6 percent in the third quarter from 18.8 percent in the second quarter.

True competes with market leader Advanced Info Service and second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl .

True, 18 percent owned by China Mobile, won a 4G spectrum licence in a marathon 33-hour auction on Thursday.

Analysts said True, which bid at a higher-than-expected price at 39.79 billion baht, will shoulder rising costs that could affect the company's earnings growth.

True is market leader in 4G service with 2 million subscribers. ($1 = 35.9300 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jason Neely)