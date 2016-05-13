BANGKOK May 13 True Corp Pcl,
Thailand's largest telecoms provider, on Friday posted a 25
percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by gains from
an infrastructure fund and higher profit from its broadband
Internet unit.
Net profit came in at 1.97 billion baht ($55.59 million) in
the January-March quarter and consolidated service revenue rose
15.6 percent due to higher revenue from its cellular business.
However, the cellular unit, which accounted for 71 percent
of the total revenue, posted a net loss of 1 billion baht, due
to higher expenses related to network expansion and 4G licences.
This compared with a profit of 304 million baht a year earlier.
True Corp, which saw its share in the cellular market rising
to 22 percent from 20.8 percent in the previous quarter, said
cellular revenue jumped 24 percent, outperforming the downtrend
in the overall industry.
Net profit for its broadband Internet unit more than doubled
to 3.4 billion baht, while the television business posted a net
loss of 428 million baht.
True group won a 4G licence for 76.3 billion baht ($2.1
billion) in a December auction, in addition to another licence
that it won in a November auction.
The company is expected to post a net loss this year due to
an increase in network investment and licence fees, analysts
said.
($1 = 35.4400 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing By Sherry Philips)