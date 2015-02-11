Feb 11 True Corporation Pcl

* Says expects 2015 handset sales growth of 15-20 percent, in line with industry, said Kittinut Tikawan chief commercial officer for mobile business.

* Aims to increase international roaming services by 45,000 after joining China Mobile Ltd from 200,000 now, says True Corp's senior official. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)