* Q4 net profit 1.92 bln baht vs 528 mln baht loss

* Turn to net profit in 2014, first annual profit in three years

* Q4 revenue up 7.6 pct, net interest expenses down 71 pct

* Plans to invest 32 bln baht in 2015, mostly for mobile business (Adds dividend plan, further details)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Feb 27 True Corp, Thailand's largest full-service telecoms company, said on Friday it returned to profit last year, thanks to lower interest expenses and an improved performance by the core mobile business.

True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, is also preparing to be able to pay its first dividend by eliminating 37 billion baht ($1.14 billion) of accumulated losses, the company said in a statement.

Analysts expect True to pay its first dividend on this year's performance.

The company, 18 percent owned by China Mobile, also plans to invest 32 billion baht ($988 million) in 2015, mostly on the mobile network and aims for revenue growth of a high single-digit percentage rate this year.

It made a net profit of 1.92 billion baht ($59 million) in the final quarter of 2014, which compared with a loss of 528 million baht in the same period of 2013.

Net interest expenses dropped 71 percent after the company underwent a major restructuring to improve its financial positions, it said.

The quarterly turnaround helped True post a full-year net profit of 1.43 billion baht, which follows a loss of 9.06 billion baht in 2013. The result was short of an average forecast of 2.3 billion baht given by three analysts but was the first annual net profit since 2010.

Its mobile business gained market share in the fourth quarter, rising to 17.8 percent from an average of 15.9 percent in the previous year, it said.

True's shares, valued at $11 billion, have more than doubled over the past 12 months due to its improving outlook, outperforming a 22 percent gain in the main Thai market index .

($1 = 32.40 baht) (Additional reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Editing by Susan Thomas and Greg Mahlich)