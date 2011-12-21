BRIEF-Beijing Aerospace Changfeng to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.053 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 16
BANGKOK Dec 21 Thailand's True Corporation Pcl :
* Expects net loss in 2012 due to 3G investment but aims to make profit in 2013
* Expects 2012 revenue to grow in line with expected economic growth of 4-5 percent, Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont told reporters
* Sees "high single-digit" growth in 2011 revenue, exceeding its earlier target of "low single-digit" growth
* Plans to spend 20-23 billion baht ($639-735 million) mostly on expanding its third-generation network
* Targets customers for mobile phone unit of 21 million, up from 17 million this year
($1 = 31.31 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; writing by Ploy Ten Kate)
* Says it signed 3.92 billion won consignment development contract with SK Hynix Inc