BANGKOK Dec 21 Thailand's True Corporation Pcl :

* Expects net loss in 2012 due to 3G investment but aims to make profit in 2013

* Expects 2012 revenue to grow in line with expected economic growth of 4-5 percent, Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont told reporters

* Sees "high single-digit" growth in 2011 revenue, exceeding its earlier target of "low single-digit" growth

* Plans to spend 20-23 billion baht ($639-735 million) mostly on expanding its third-generation network

* Targets customers for mobile phone unit of 21 million, up from 17 million this year

($1 = 31.31 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; writing by Ploy Ten Kate)