* Q2 net profit 1.3 bln baht vs forecast 933 mln baht
* Says gains more market share in mobile business
* Mobile service revenues up 18.7 pct vs sector's 2.9 pct
(Adds details on mobile business)
BANGKOK, Aug 11 True Corp, Thailand's
largest full-service telecoms company, turned to net profit in
the second quarter, it said on Tuesday, helped by improved
performance of its wireless and broadband businesses.
The company, 18 percent owned by China Mobile,
aims to improve profitability and control costs after it
continued to gain market share in the Thai mobile phone
business, it said in a statement.
True, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's
Charoen Pokphand Group, posted a net profit of 1.3 billion baht
($36.75 million) for April-June, compared with the average 933
million baht forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters.
It reported a net loss of 1.7 billion baht a year earlier.
True's consolidated service revenue grew 11.5 percent in the
second quarter, boosted by its mobile business, the statement
said. The group has combined subscribers in three core products
of 24.4 million, including 19.5 million in mobile services.
Mobile service revenue surged 18.7 percent in the second
quarter, outpacing the industry's growth of 2.9 percent thanks
to accelerating non-voice revenue.
That raised its market share to 18.8 percent in the second
quarter from 16.3 percent the same period a year earlier and
18.4 percent in the first quarter.
In the mobile market, True competes with market leader
Advanced Info Service and second-ranked Total Access
Communication PCL.
($1 = 35.3700 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhananaphorn;
editing by Susan Thomas)