Aug 12 U.S. antitrust enforcers have closed an
investigation into whether auto dealers ganged up against
shopping website TrueCar Inc in 2011 and 2012 in order
to raise prices, TrueCar said in a securities filing on
Wednesday.
TrueCar said in the filing it had responded to a request for
documents from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and considered
the matter to be closed. The company added in a statement later
on Wednesday that it was not in a position to comment on the
status of the matter with respect to others.
A spokeswoman for the FTC declined to comment.
At issue in the investigation was a feature of TrueCar's
website that allowed users to collect bids from auto
dealerships. The feature encouraged dealers to undercut one
another on price, almost as in a reverse-auction.
Dealers rebelled, and many canceled their affiliations with
TrueCar, threatening its business model. TrueCar then changed
its website, and in 2013, dealers received letters from the FTC
asking them to preserve documents.
Agreements among competitors not to deal with a distribution
channel are generally unlawful, according to lawyers with
expertise in antitrust law.
TrueCar chief executive Scott Painter said in 2013 the
company would be considered a victim if antitrust enforcers
found a violation of the law, but that TrueCar had moved past
the issue and was not interested in fighting dealers. The
company went public in May 2014.
The National Automobile Dealers Association, a trade group,
said in 2013 that it was cooperating with the FTC but did not
believe it was a target. A spokesman on Wednesday referred
questions to the FTC.
(Reporting by David Ingram in New York; Editing by Chris Reese
and Alan Crosby)