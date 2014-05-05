* IPO expected to raise about $108.9 mln
May 5 TrueCar Inc, which runs a
car-pricing comparison website, may be valued at about $1
billion, if its initial public offering is priced at the top end
of the expected range.
The company said on Monday its IPO was expected to be priced
at $12-$14 per share, raising as much as $108.9 million from the
7.78 million shares on offer.
TrueCar.com, the company's website, allows visitors to view
the average selling price of a new car, its sticker price, the
site's estimates of a good price and the price that dealers in
its network are offering.
The website operates through a network of 7,000 car dealers
and generates revenue from advertising and dealer subscriptions.
TrueCar, which has received a $30 million investment from
Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen's Vulcan Capital,
is headed by Scott Painter.
Painter served as an early adviser to Tesla Motors Inc
.
TrueCar's other investors include venture capital firm
Upfront Ventures, billionaire Jeff Skoll's Capricorn Investment
Group and insurer United Services Automobile Association.
TrueCar intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under
the symbol "TRUE".
The net loss attributable to common stockholders of TrueCar
rose about 10 percent to $9.92 million for the three months
ended March, from a year earlier. Revenue rose about 75 percent
to $43.9 million.
The company's competitors include online automotive sites
such as AutoTrader.com, eBay Motors, Edmunds.com, KBB.com,
Autobytel.com and Cars.com, as well as sites operated by General
Motors and Ford.
Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets are
the lead underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian
and Sriraj Kalluvila)