HONG KONG Dec 2 Thailand's True Corp PCL has set the price for an infrastructure fund it plans to list at 10 baht per unit, as it seeks to raise about $1.5 billion in the country's second listing of that type of fund, IFR reported on Monday.

The price would give True Telecommunications Growth Infrastructure Trust a forecast dividend yield of 8.8 percent for 2014, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The fund is offering 4.76 billion units excluding the sponsor tranche, giving the initial public offering a value of 47.6 billion baht ($1.5 billion).

The final schedule of the offering hasn't been finalised as it requires regulatory approval.

Credit Suisse Group AG and Siam Commercial Bank PCL are joint global coordinators. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS AG are joint bookrunners. ($1 = 32.1100 Thai baht) (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Daniel Stanton of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)