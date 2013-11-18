SINGAPORE Nov 18 A growth infrastructure fund
linked to Thailand's True Corp has begun pre-marketing
for an initial public offering that could raise at least $1.6
billion, IFR reported on Monday.
The True Telecommunications Growth Infrastructure Fund is
offering an indicative yield of 6.4 percent to 8.5 percent in
2014, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported. It is
targeting a market capitalisation of between 60 billion to 80
billion baht ($2.53 billion). True Corp will own 18 percent of
the fund after it is listed.
This will be the country's second-biggest infrastructure
fund after a $2.13 billion listing by sponsor BTS Group Holding
Pcl earlier this year..
The final offer size, IPO timing and cornerstone tranche
will be decided at the end of pre-marketing on Dec. 3.
Credit Suisse and Siam Commercial Bank
are the joint global coordinators and the joint bookrunners with
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS for the deal,
IFR said. Standard Chartered is the lead manager.
True, majority-owned by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's
Charoen Pokphand Group, has businesses in Thailand spanning
mobile phones, fixed-line phones, broadband Internet and cable
television.
($1 = 31.6300 Thai baht)
(Reporting by S Anuradha of IFR)