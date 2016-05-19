BRIEF-Parrot says U.S. patent case against Parrot dismissed
* U.S. PATENT CASE AGAINST PARROT DISMISSED Source text: http://bit.ly/2q9gasY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 TrueLight :
* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$505,880,445 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 15
* Says last date before book closure June 16 with book closure period from June 17 to June 21
* Says record date June 21
* Says payment date June 30
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zrbu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* U.S. PATENT CASE AGAINST PARROT DISMISSED Source text: http://bit.ly/2q9gasY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRESS RELEASE REG-JCDECAUX WINS THE STREET FURNITURE CONTRACT OF GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR AND OPENS ITS 15TH LATIN AMERICAN SUBSIDIARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)