* November launch date may be pushed to early 2013 - sources
* $3 bln raising in current market is tall task - sources
* TRU, CLP not in a hurry to raise the funds - source
By Narayanan Somasundaram
SYDNEY, Aug 3 Australia's TRUenergy could delay
its initial public offering and cut the size from an earlier
planned $3 billion if markets weaken, two sources said, a move
that would mirror the fate of several other deals in the
Asia-Pacific region.
The IPO, slated to be Australia's biggest in about two
years, could be pushed back to the first quarter of 2013 from
the November date targeted earlier, the sources, who had direct
knowledge of the matter, said. The $3 billion sought to be
raised from the IPO was high under current market conditions,
they said.
The size could fall to between $2 billion and $2.5 billion,
one of the sources said. The sources declined to be named as the
deal is confidential.
A spokesman in Melbourne for TRUenergy, a wholly owned unit
of Hong Kong-listed power utility CLP Holdings,
declined to comment.
The move would follow a series of canceled or delayed IPOs
in the region, such as motorsport racing company Formula One's
up to $3 billion Singapore listing and London luxury jeweler
Graff Diamonds' $1 billion Hong Kong IPO.
A delay to 2013 would also add to struggles of the
Australian IPO market, which hasn't seen a single offering worth
more than $100 million so far in 2012.
The last big domestic IPO was QR National's $4.6
billion offering in late 2010. And only $225.7 million has been
raised through 10 IPOs in Australia so far in 2012 compared with
$795 million in 2011 and $7.3 billion in 2010, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"TRU is not in a hurry. It does not want to get into a
position where it launches and then markets force it to call it
off or delay it," one of the sources said. And CLP Holdings had
the comfort to wait as it did not have any pressing refinancing
coming up, the source added.
VOLATILE MARKETS
Volatile markets have roiled new offerings globally. In
Asia, equity capital market deals tumbled 30.4 percent to $77.9
billion in the first half, with IPO volumes down 62 percent,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
In Australia too several planned offerings have fallen by
the wayside, including a $800 million float of Genworth
Financial' s Australian mortgage insurance unit.
Strong assets still seem to be finding favour with
investors.
On Friday Japan Airlines said it expected to raise about
$8.5 billion in an IPO next month, nearly doubling the
investment of a state-backed fund that injected capital
following its bankruptcy in 2010.
TRU owns 5,469 MW of generation capacity, including the
Yallourn baseload coal-fired power station in Victoria, a 180 MW
gas-fired Hallett power station in South Australia and a 966 MW
hedge agreement with the Ecogen Newport and Jeeralang power
stations in Victoria, according to information on its website.
It also has a 111 MW windfarm in South Australia.
UBS, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch are underwriting the offering while
Rothschild is advising CLP on the IPO process.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)