* Mandates can be handed out as early as today
afternoon-source
* IPO seen in November subject to market condition -sources
(Adds comments from sources)
SYDNEY, June 7 Australia's TRUenergy, a unit of
Hong Kong-listed power utility CLP Holdings, is set to
name UBS, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch as lead managers for its expected $3 billion IPO,
the nation's largest in two years, three sources said.
"The banks are negotiating terms with TRUenergy and are seen
getting formal mandates as early as this afternoon," one of the
sources said.
TRUenergy is eyeing a November IPO, subject to market
conditions, said the sources, who had direct knowledge of the
plans but declined to be named because the talks are
confidential.
A spokesman in Melbourne for electricity generator TRUenergy
could not be reached immediately for comment.
The initial public offering will break a two year drought of
big IPOs in Australia and raise the hopes of a long queue of IPO
candidates waiting in the sidelines.
QR National's A$4.6 billion ($4.55 billion) IPO in
late 2010 was the last big offering In Australia.
Since then, several planned offerings have fallen by the
wayside. Earlier this year, Genworth Financial delayed a
planned A$800 million float of its Australian mortgage insurance
unit citing market conditions and an unexpected first-quarter
loss for the unit.
HOTLY CONTESTED
TRUenergy's offering, among the few large fee-paying deals
for investment banks' Australian capital markets business, was
hotly contested with close to a dozen banks pitching for lead
manager roles over a month ago.
One of the sources said the three chosen banks and JPMorgan
and Morgan Stanley were invited for discussions
late last month.
Another of the sources said RBS Morgan and a unit of
Commonwealth Bank of Australia will be retail brokers
for the offering.
Macquarie Group did not participate in the process
due to potential conflicts with key client Origin Energy
and its lead manager role in New Zealand's Mighty River
Power IPO also expected in November, a separate source said. A
Macquarie spokeswoman in Sydney declined to comment.
Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are also
underwriters for Mighty River and this factor could have worked
against them in the TRUenergy selection process, sources said.
TRUenergy owns 5,469 MW of generation capacity, including
the Yallourn baseload coal-fired power station in Victoria, an
180 MW gas-fired Hallett power station in South Australia, and a
966 MW hedge agreement with the Ecogen Newport and Jeeralang
power stations in Victoria, according to information on its
website.
In December 2010, TRUenergy bought New South Wales state's
biggest energy retailer, EnergyAustralia, and rights to trade
power from the Delta West Gentrader contract for A$2.035
billion.
($1 = 1.0113 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Sharon Klyne; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)