April 7 True Religion Apparel Inc, a U.S. denim
company whose signature products have gradually gone out of
fashion, has been seeking an advisory firm to help turn around
its fortunes, according to people familiar with the matter.
The move comes as shoppers' tastes have shifted away from
expensive denim to comfortable athletic clothing made by
companies such as Lululemon Athletica Inc that can be
worn outside the gym.
Buyout firm TowerBrook Capital Partners LP, which owns True
Religion, has been in talks with potential operational advisers
for the company, the sources said this week.
Among the advisory firms that TowerBrook has held talks with
is Harry Wilson's Maeva Group LLC, the people said. A former
private equity executive, Wilson has led turnaround efforts at
RadioShack Corp and was a member of the U.S. government task
force that restructured General Motors Co.
The sources requested anonymity because the deliberations
are confidential. A spokesman for TowerBrook and True Religion
declined to comment. Wilson did not respond to requests for
comment.
True Religion's sales have fallen, and debt tallies $454
million, but the Los Angeles company has enough cash and no
near-term maturities, according to Moody's Investors Service
Inc. TowerBrook took True Religion private in 2013 in a deal
worth about $824 million.
Revenue for True Religion for the 12 months ended Aug. 2 was
about $408 million, Moody's said.
The company was started in 2002 and became famous as
celebrities including Katie Holmes, Eva Longoria and Colin
Farrell donned its expensive denim. Some jeans are priced above
$300 on True Religion's website.
Premium-priced jeans have spurred investments from companies
and private equity firms, and Paige Denim hired investment
bankers for a sale last year.
True Religion also makes stretchy jean leggings, but sales
had fallen significantly in its women's line even before the
"athleisure" trend, Moody's said.
Last year, True Religion brought in a new chief executive
officer, John Ermatinger, to accelerate its growth, according to
a statement at the time.
