Oct 10 U.S. premium denim maker True Religion
Apparel Inc is expected to announce on Wednesday that
it is putting itself up for sale and has fielded buy out
proposals from private equity firms and apparel industry
companies, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting a person
familiar with the matter.
True Religion's jeans, priced between $170 and $360, sell at
upscale department stores and specialty boutiques.
Lower demand for its women's range, including jeans and
shirts with serape patterns, prints and colored stitching,
forced the company to cut its full-year profit outlook in July.
The company has formed a special committee with Guggenheim
Securities LLC as financial adviser and Greenberg Traurig LLP as
legal counsel to help it strike a deal, Wall Street Journal
said.
True Religion, which has a market value of about $550
million, could not immediately be reached for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.