April 17 James Murdoch, the co-chief operating
officer of 21 Century Fox, is joining the board of
digital advertising platform company True(X) Media, the company
said on Thursday.
Additionally, former Microsoft chief marketing
officer Mich Mathews and former News Corp executive
Jonathan Miller were also named directors rounding out the board
to nine members.
Joe Marchese, True(X) chief executive officer, said the
experience of Murdoch, Mathews and Miller will help the company
evolve in the areas of digital media and advertising.
Founded in 2007, True(X) Media helps brands such as American
Express and Toyota make effective digital ad
buys. It has raised $44 million from venture capital firms
including Redpoint Ventures and Pinnacle Ventures.
Murdoch's family controls News Corp, publisher of several
newspapers including The Wall Street Journal and Times of
London, and Fox, which has a movie studio, cable and TV
properties. His father Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of both
companies, recently elevated him and his brother Lachlan Murdoch
setting up a succession plan
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)