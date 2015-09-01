ISTANBUL, Sept 1 Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, rose 0.9 percent month-on-month in August, while wholesale prices rose 0.83 percent, the Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.

Year-on-year, retail prices rose 9.33 percent and wholesale prices climbed 8.65 percent in August in Istanbul, according to the chamber's website. Istanbul is home to a fifth of Turkey's population of 76 million people. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan)