By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del
WILMINGTON, Del Jan 22 The flood of class
action litigation against Wall Street merger deals may be at a
turning point after a top Delaware judge laid out new standards
for settling such cases.
Friday's ruling involves a class action lawsuit challenging
the $3.5 billion takeover of Trulia Inc by Zillow Inc, two
companies that offer online information to home buyers.
In rejecting a proposed class settlement, Andrew Bouchard,
the chancellor or chief judge of Delaware's Court of Chancery
set a tough standard for approval of so-called "disclosure-only
settlements" in his court.
"Given the rapid proliferation and current ubiquity of deal
litigation," wrote Bouchard, "the court's historical
predisposition toward approving disclosure settlements needs to
be reexamined."
Most U.S. companies are incorporated in Delaware, and the
bulk of the merger class actions are filed in the Court of
Chancery.
Merger class actions have flooded state courts over the last
decade, becoming so common that business groups and academics
have labeled them a "deal tax," driving up the cost mergers.
Judges have noted real wrong-doing by directors and bankers may
never be investigated in the rush to settle.
Bouchard said the court will no longer approve a settlement
that provides information, and no money, to shareholders unless
the information meets the tough "clearly material" standard.
The 2014 Trulia merger is typical of how the case and
disclosure-only settlements work.
Several shareholders filed class actions opposing the deal
beginning in late September 2014 and settled less than two
months later. The board of directors got a release that protects
against future lawsuits and the shareholder attorneys sought a
fee of up to $375,000.
Trulia shareholders only got information, such as the
methods used by bankers to value deal synergies, which Bouchard
said was not material, or "even helpful."
Shareholder attorneys have defended the cases, saying they
ensure that minority shareholders are fairly treated. Several
cases in recent years have fetched more than $100 million for
investors.
"Companies will face more injunctions if they don't disclose
material information," said Juan Monteverde, a Faruqi & Faruqi
attorney who represented Trulia investors, in an email.
Sean Griffith, a Fordham Law School professor, filed an
amicus brief in the Trulia case and has been a critic of the
cases.
"Because those settlements fuel the merger litigation
frenzy, this may well be the beginning of the end of the deal
tax as well," he said.
Zillow, which acquired Trulia, declined to comment.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Noeleen Walder)