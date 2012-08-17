* To list on NYSE under symbol "TRLA"

* JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank are lead underwriters

Aug 17 Trulia Inc, an online real estate listing service, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

Trulia, a provider of residential real estate information, competes with real estate search engine Zillow Inc which went public last year.

Reuters reported in July that Trulia had filed confidentially for an IPO, taking advantage of certain provisions of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act (JOBS Act).

J.P. Morgan Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities are the lead underwriters to the IPO, the San Francisco-based company said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TRLA".

Trulia is backed by private equity firms Accel Partners and Sequoia Capital.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.