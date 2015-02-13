Feb 13 Zillow Inc said the Federal Trade
Commission has decided to not take any action against real
estate website operator's acquisition of Trulia Inc,
and the company now expects to close the deal as early as
Tuesday.
Zillow shares were up 6 percent in extended trading on
Friday.
The company said in July it would buy smaller rival Trulia
for $3.5 billion to cut costs.
Zillow also reported a 58 percent jump in quarterly revenue
on Friday, driven by a 41 percent increase in average monthly
unique users.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)