Oct 29 Online real estate listing service Trulia
Inc forecast current-quarter results that largely beat
Wall Street estimates as it adds more subscribers, sending its
shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
Shares of the company, which said third-quarter sales more
Trulia, whose growth has been boosted by its purchase in
August of Market Leader, another web-based real estate marketing
company, forecast fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $48.5
million to $50.0 million.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $48.3 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from Market Leader, which helps more than 150,000
real estate agents with marketing and technology, is expected to
be in the range of $14.5 million to $15.0 million.
Trulia added almost 5,900 more subscribers this quarter -
the most it has ever added in a quarter, said Chief Executive
Pete Flint.
The company reported a net income of $7 million, or 19 cents
per share, for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $1.7
million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue at San Francisco-based Trulia, whose website and
mobile applications provide data on home prices, neighborhoods
and rentals, rose 117 percent to $40.3 million.
The company, which competes with Zillow Inc and
Realtor.com, now has over 56,000 subscribers, which Flint said
was by far the largest professional customer base in the
industry.
Trulia's shares closed at $42.50 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.