Camping World-led group wins bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
Sept 8 Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, which operates two Atlantic City casinos - Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort and the soon-to-be-closed Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, is to file for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.
It would be another blow for casino workers in Atlantic City, whose casinos have faced growing competition from new rivals in the northeastern United States.
Around 8,300 people are losing jobs with three casinos closing in less than a month - Showboat, a Caesars Entertainment Corp property and Revel recently closed while Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino is due to close on Sept. 16.
Bloomberg reported that the Taj Mahal may shut in mid-November. It did not name its sources but identified them as "people with knowledge of the situation."
Trump Entertainment did not return requests for comment on Monday. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Hilary Russ)
NEW YORK, April 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Friday approved fiscal plans for four public agencies, including a liquidation of the island's Government Development Bank, as the struggling U.S. territory stares down a potential bankruptcy filing next week.