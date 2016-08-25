Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK The National Hispanic Leadership Agenda on Thursday asked Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to stop attacks on Hispanic communities, inviting him in a letter to meet with the group's leadership.

"As we have expressed numerous times, your rhetoric of relentless attacks against our community is an issue of serious concern and has had a significant impact, fueling an alarming trend in our nation," the group, a coalition of 40 Latino nonpartisan advocacy organizations, wrote to Trump.

"We call upon you to consider the consequences of your disparagement of our community and to cease propagating this rhetoric immediately," they added.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Tom Brown)