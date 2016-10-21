Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump takes the stage at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner in New York, U.S., October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SAN FRANCISCO Donald Trump's attorneys asked a U.S. judge to bar accusations about his personal conduct that have arisen during the presidential election campaign, which would include allegations of sexual misconduct, from the upcoming civil trial over Trump University.

Students at Trump University claim they were defrauded by its real estate seminars.

Trump, the Republican nominee for president, has faced allegations from women that he inappropriately touched them. Trump has denied those accusations.

In a court filing late on Thursday, attorneys for Trump said evidence and statements from the election campaign should be barred from trial because they could unfairly prejudice the jury. The trial is set to begin on Nov. 28.

Evidence including Trump's campaign speeches, tweets, his tax issues and controversy over his personal charity should not be considered by jurors, the filing said.

"Before trial begins in this case, prospective members of the jury will have the opportunity to cast their vote for president," Trump's lawyers wrote. "It is in the ballot box where they are free to judge Mr. Trump based on all this and more."

Trump's lawyers had argued that the lawsuit, filed in 2013 in a San Diego federal court, should be dismissed because the New York real estate mogul, while personally involved in developing the concept and curriculum, relied on others to manage Trump University by the time the plaintiffs purchased seminars.

Trump set off an uproar earlier this year when he accused the judge overseeing the case, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, of being biased against him because of the Trump's pledge to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico. Curiel was born in Indiana and is of Mexican descent.

