CHICAGO Nov 13 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump has requested that a trial over a lawsuit by former
students of his now-defunct Trump University be put on hold
until after the presidential inauguration, according to a motion
filed by his lawyer late Saturday.
A trial in federal court in San Diego over former Trump
University students' claims that they were defrauded by a series
of real-estate seminars is scheduled to begin on Nov. 28, but
Trump lawyer Daniel Petrocelli said the president-elect needs to
"devote all of his time and attention to the transition
process."
Trump is due to assume office on Jan. 20, 2017.
"The 69 days until inauguration are critical and
all-consuming," Petrocelli said in the filing, arguing that the
president-elect should not be required to stand trial during
that time.
Petrocelli had said at a hearing in San Diego on Thursday
that he would request the delay, though U.S. District Judge
Gonzalo Curiel, who is overseeing the lawsuit, told lawyers he
was not inclined to put off the six-year-old case further and
encouraged the parties to settle.
The lawsuit involves students who claim they were lured by
false promises to pay up to $35,000 to learn Trump's real estate
investing "secrets" from his "hand-picked" instructors.
Trump owned 92 percent of Trump University and had control
over all major decisions, the students' court papers say. The
president-elect denies the allegations and has argued that he
relied on others to manage the business.
Curiel also tentatively rejected last week a bid by the
president-elect to keep a wide range of statements from the
presidential campaign, which included attacks against Curiel
himself, out of the fraud trial.
Trump attacked the judge as biased against him. He claimed
Curiel, who was born in Indiana but is of Mexican descent, could
not be impartial because of Trump's election campaign pledge to
build a wall between the United States and Mexico.
Trump's lawyers have argued that Curiel should bar from the
trial accusations about Trump's personal conduct including
alleged sexual misconduct, his taxes and corporate bankruptcies,
along with speeches and tweets.
Curiel is presiding over two cases against Trump and the
university. A separate lawsuit by New York's attorney general is
pending.
While presidents enjoy immunity from lawsuits arising from
their official duties, the U.S. Supreme Court has held that this
shield does not extend to acts alleged to have taken place prior
to taking office.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Alan Crosby)