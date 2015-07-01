(Adds New York City reviewing contracts)

By Nathan Layne

July 1 Macy's Inc said on Wednesday it would end its business relationship with Donald Trump, and New York City said it was reviewing its contracts with the billionaire developer and U.S. presidential hopeful because of his comments insulting Mexicans.

Calling Trump's remarks "disgusting and offensive," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement, "Trump's comments do not represent the values of inclusion and openness that define us as New Yorkers."

In New York City, where Trump built his fortune in real estate, his company has a contract to run a golf course at Ferry Point in the Bronx. Trump also manages two public skating rinks in Manhattan's Central Park.

Trump described immigrants from Mexico to the United States as drug-runners and rapists during a speech on June 16 to announce plans to seek the Republican nomination for president.

On Monday, NBC cut ties with Trump and the "Miss USA" and "Miss Universe" pageants, saying it was 'due to the recent derogatory statements by Donald Trump regarding immigrants." The pageants are part of a 50/50 joint venture with NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corp, for the English-language broadcasts.

Also on Monday, television company Ora TV, owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim and TV personality Larry King, said it had canceled a project with Trump. Slim's spokesman called Trump's comments "totally out of line" and racist.

Univision last week pulled the July 12 "Miss USA" pageant. On Tuesday, Trump filed a $500 million lawsuit against the Spanish-language TV network for dropping the event.

Department store chain Macy's said it would phase-out Trump's menswear collection, which it has sold since 2004.

"Macy's is a company that stands for diversity and inclusion. We have no tolerance for discrimination in any form," the company said.

"In light of statements made by Donald Trump, which are inconsistent with Macy's values, we have decided to discontinue our business relationship with Mr. Trump."

Trump fired back, saying in a statement it was his decision to end ties with Macy's "because of the pressure being put on them by outside sources." He said he was not happy that his products were being made in China.

"While selling Trump ties and shirts at Macy's is a small business in terms of dollar volume, my principles are far more important and therefore much more valuable," the Trump Organization said.

In a Twitter post, Trump told followers, "Those who believe in tight border security, stopping illegal immigration & SMART trade deals w/other countries should boycott @Macys."

As of early Wednesday, more than 700,000 people had signed a MoveOn.org petition calling on Macy's to cut ties with Trump.

"Donald Trump is finding out that Hispanics have real power, and it's not just political power; it's economic power," said Fernando Mateo, chairman of Hispanics Across America.

Trump branded merchandise is also sold by a number of online retailers, including eBay and Amazon.com. Representatives from both companies declined to comment on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago, Ellen Wulfhorst in New York, Mari Saito in San Francisco and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Plumb and Alan Crosby)