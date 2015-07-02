July 2 The independent U.S. cable network REELZ
will telecast the Miss USA pageant on July 12, the company
announced on Thursday, stepping in after NBC dropped plans to
broadcast the show because of inflammatory remarks about Mexican
immigrants made by co-owner and U.S. presidential candidate
Donald Trump.
"The decision on the part of REELZ to acquire the rights to
the MISS USA Pageant was based on our belief that this special
event, and the women who compete in it, are an integral part of
American tradition," CEO Stan Hubbard said in a statement.
The fate of the pageant's English-language broadcast had
come into question after Comcast Corp-owned NBC
announced on Monday it would no longer air the event "due to the
recent derogatory statements by Donald Trump regarding
immigrants" the company said in a press statement. [ID:
L2N0ZF1OY]
Several judges and guests have also scrapped plans to take
part in the event.
Trump, in announcing on June 16 that he was seeking the
Republican Party nomination for the 2016 presidential election,
described migrants from Mexico to the United States as
drug-runners and rapists.
"They're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime, they're
rapists, and some I assume are good people," the billionaire
developer said in opening his campaign at Trump Tower on
Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.
LAWSUIT
Spanish-language Univision last week canceled its
contract to broadcast the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants,
co-owned by Trump, calling his remarks insulting.
Trump filed a $500 million lawsuit against Univision on
Tuesday, saying the company was trying to stifle his freedom of
speech by backing out of its plans to air the
show.
The Mexican media company Televisa said it will not send a
contestant to the next Miss Universe pageant.
Trump, a real estate mogul and reality television star, has
stood behind his comments. He called NBC's decision to sever its
ties with the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants "weak" and
"foolish."
REELZ, which describes itself as a leading independent cable
and satellite general entertainment network, said the Miss USA
pageant will be telecast as scheduled from Baton Rouge,
Louisiana.
Owned by Hubbard Media Group and headquartered in
Albuquerque, New Mexico, the network reaches 70 million homes,
it said in a press release.
The Miss USA show that aired on a Sunday in June 2014
averaged about 5.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
