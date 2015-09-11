Sept 11 Republican presidential frontrunner
Donald Trump said on Friday he had bought NBC's share of the
Miss Universe Organization and that all lawsuits against the
media company had been settled.
"Just purchased NBC's half of the Miss Universe Organization
and settled all lawsuits against them. Now own 100% - stay
tuned!," the billionaire property developer said in a tweet.
No financial details were given.
The Miss Universe Organization, which also runs the "Miss
USA" pageant, was a joint venture between Trump and Comcast
Corp's NBCUniversal.
NBCUniversal cut ties with Trump and the "Miss Universe" and
"Miss USA" pageants in June after the real estate magnate and TV
personality said that some Mexican immigrants are rapists and
killers.
Spanish-language Univision had earlier refused to
air the Miss USA pageant and severed ties with the Miss Universe
Organization, prompting Trump to sue the company.
Trump is scheduled to appear on Jimmy Fallon's late-night
talk show on NBC later on Friday.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)