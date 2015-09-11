Sept 11 Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump said on Friday he had bought NBC's share of the Miss Universe Organization and that all lawsuits against the media company had been settled.

"Just purchased NBC's half of the Miss Universe Organization and settled all lawsuits against them. Now own 100% - stay tuned!," the billionaire property developer said in a tweet.

No financial details were given.

The Miss Universe Organization, which also runs the "Miss USA" pageant, was a joint venture between Trump and Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal.

NBCUniversal cut ties with Trump and the "Miss Universe" and "Miss USA" pageants in June after the real estate magnate and TV personality said that some Mexican immigrants are rapists and killers.

Spanish-language Univision had earlier refused to air the Miss USA pageant and severed ties with the Miss Universe Organization, prompting Trump to sue the company.

Trump is scheduled to appear on Jimmy Fallon's late-night talk show on NBC later on Friday. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)