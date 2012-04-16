* Trump scion shrugs off falling glass as "it happens"
* 118 condo units priced at C$2.3 mln-C$6.3 mln
TORONTO, April 16 Falling glass won't derail
sales at Donald Trump's first foray into Toronto's red-hot condo
market, with buzz from the adjoining five-star Trump hotel
expected to boost sales of the luxury units, the property
mogul's son said on Monday.
Donald Trump Jr, an executive vice president at The Trump
Organization, shrugged off a incident in late March in which
police had to close off a section of Toronto's business district
after glass fell from the 65-storey hotel and condo tower.
"If you know anything about construction, that kind of thing
just happens," Trump Jr. said in an interview before the
official ribbon-cutting for Trump's seventh luxury hotel.
"There was one piece of glass that was broken, that happened
to break on a windy day. I don't think that necessarily speaks
to the rest of the building," Trump Jr. said of the tower, which
bears the name of the U.S. property tycoon but is not owned or
operated by the Trump family.
No one was injured when the glass fell on a Saturday morning
in late March, about two months after the hotel began admitting
guests. The condo units - priced between C$2.3 million ($2.3
million) and C$6.3 million - are expected to be completed within
months, Trump Jr. said.
The Trump International Hotel and Tower has 261 hotel rooms
and suites in addition to the 118 condos. The tower is reported
to be Canada's tallest residential building.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting By Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Galloway)