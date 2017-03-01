RPT-Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
LONDON, March 1
Summary:
**Banks drive European shares higher on U.S. rate hike outlook
**Pan-European banking index set for best gains in a month
**Miners rebound, buoyed by Chinese manufacturing data
**Defence index hits 19 month high on US military spend plans
**Solid results support Moncler, Ahold; but MAN slumps as fees slide
**Dividend-yielding utilities, real estate sectors underperform (Reporting by Helen Reid)
