NEW YORK Feb 11 Republican U.S. presidential
candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday he has settled a $500
million lawsuit against Spanish-language television network
Univision Communications Inc over its decision not to
broadcast the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants.
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Trump, a
billionaire real estate mogul who won the New Hampshire
Republican primary on Tuesday, said in a statement he was
pleased with the settlement, which resolved a lawsuit filed in
Manhattan federal court.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)