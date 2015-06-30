(Updates with comments from Univision)
By Joseph Ax
June 30 U.S. presidential candidate and real
estate mogul Donald Trump filed a $500 million lawsuit on
Tuesday against Univision over the Spanish-language TV network's
decision to end its contract to broadcast the Miss USA pageant,
which is co-owned by Trump.
Univision said last week it would not air the July 12
pageant because of what it called insulting remarks about
Mexican immigrants made by Trump when he announced he was
running for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.
The 19-page lawsuit accuses Univision of a "thinly veiled
attempt" to stifle Trump's freedom of speech in order to boost
Democratic frontrunner Hilary Clinton. The network's principal
owner, Haim Saban, is a Clinton fundraiser, according to the
lawsuit.
While officially announcing his candidacy on June 16, Trump
accused Mexico of sending rapists and other criminals to the
United States.
"They're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime, they're
rapists, and some I assume are good people, but I speak to
border guards and they tell us what we are getting," he said at
the time.
In a statement on Tuesday announcing the lawsuit, which he
had vowed to file, Trump refused to back down from his comments.
"Nothing that I stated was different from what I have been
saying for many years," he said. "There is a high level of crime
occurring in this country due to unchecked illegal immigration."
Nevertheless, he added that he has "great respect for Mexico
and love for the Mexican people and their tremendous spirit."
In a statement, Univision said it reviewed Trump's
complaint, and it is "both factually false and legally
ridiculous." Univision said it would vigorously defend itself.
The company said it "will continue to fight against Trump's
ongoing efforts to run away from the derogatory comments he made
on June 16th about Mexican immigrants," according to the
statement.
Last week, the network said it would not air the pageant and
would sever ties with the Miss Universe Organization, which had
been a joint venture between Trump and Comcast-owned
NBCUniversal, in light of his "recent, insulting
remarks about Mexican immigrants."
NBC also cut ties with the "Miss USA" and "Miss Universe"
pageants on Monday, citing Trump's comments. Trump previously
said he would not take part in his NBC reality television show,
"The Apprentice," while he sought the White
House.
Trump is considered a long shot to get the Republican
nomination despite his name recognition.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax in New York; Additional reporting by
Eric Beech in Washington and Nate Raymond in New York; Editing
by Peter Cooney and Alan Crosby)