July 9 Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian said he will not open his restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, adding to a list of names to cut corporate ties with real estate mogul Donald Trump after his statements on Mexican immigrants.

"The recent statements surrounding Mexican immigrants by Donald Trump do not in any way align with my personal core values," Zakarian said in an e-mail.

Trump accused Mexico of sending rapists and other criminals to live in the United States, when he announced his bid for the Republican nomination last month.

Zakarian, who runs a string of restaurants including The Lambs Club and the National in New York City, said Zakarian Hospitality employs many immigrants from all over the world.

Zakarian's restaurant was slated to open in Washington DC's Federal Post Office building.

Department store Macy's Inc said it would end its business relationship with Trump, followed by U.S. mattress maker Serta, who said it would not renew its licensing agreement with the Trump Organization. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)