MILAN Aug 27 Italian fashion house Trussardi
can finance its own investments for at least the next five years
but could consider selling a minority stake to secure funds in
the future, the family-owned company's chief executive was
quoted as saying on Tuesday.
"If we needed to in the future - an option I am inclined to
exclude for the moment - the family could sell a minority stake
to finance development," Tomaso Trussardi told Italian daily La
Repubblica, adding that the family is determined to retain a
majority stake.
French conglomerate LVMH's purchase of 80 percent
of Italian cashmere brand Loro Piana in early July has fuelled
speculation that other venerable Italian fashion companies could
be snapped up by foreigners.
Asked whether his firm would follow Italian brands including
Prada and Salvatore Ferragamo with a stock
market listing, Trussardi said he didn't rule anything out but
that Trussardi had no difficulty financing itself.
Some of Italian fashion's biggest names, including Versace
and Giorgio Armani, remain family-owned, which leads to
speculation over succession plans and possible changes to their
corporate structures.
(Reporting By Isla Binnie; editing by Jane Baird)