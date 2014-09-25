Sept 25 Trustbuddy International AB

* Trustbuddy management changes

* Says is pleased to announce nomination of a new chairman

* Says Simon Nathanson has accepted to run as new chairman of board, in election at EGM in November

* Says Nathanson is currently a senior partner in Wishmaker Innovation

* Says current chairman Eivind Jørundland will continue as board member