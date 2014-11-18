November 17 TrustBuddy International AB
:
* Said on Monday approved the merger plan regarding the
merger between TrustBuddy International and TrustBuddy AB
* Said merger shall be undertaken by way of
absorption, with TrustBuddy AB as the absorbing company and
TrustBuddy International as the transferring company
* Each share in TrustBuddy International shall be exchanged
for one shares in TrustBuddy AB
* Registration of the merger with Bolagsverket will result
in the dissolution of TrustBuddy International
* Said will isssue new shares
* Total number of new shares that may arise out of
subscription and/or conversion should not total more than
79,681,386 shares, representing a dilution of 24.1 percent
before dilution
* Said last day of trading with TrustBuddy International
AB's shares is Jan. 5, 2015
* Said merger with Trustbuddy AB is estimated to be
registered on Jan. 7, 2015
* Said first day of trading with TrustBuddy AB's shares is
estimated to Jan. 12, 2015
* Said Simon Nathanson was elected as Chairman of Board of
TrustBuddy AB
