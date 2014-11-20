BRIEF-Transact Technologies increases quarterly cash dividend by 12.5 pct
* Transact Technologies Inc - has increased quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock by 12.5% - to $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 20 TrustBuddy International AB :
* Q3 net revenue 30.3 million Swedish crowns versus 21.2 million crowns
* Q3 loss after tax 6.3 million crowns versus loss 1.8 million crowns
* Q3 EBITDA loss 5.0 million crowns versus loss 1.9 million crowns
* Estimates that the market for P2P lending will continue growing strongly in 2014
* Sees American player, LendingClub, will conduct an IPO in 2014
* Expects an increased focus from major global investors wanting to take ownership stakes in the P2P industry during 2014
* Intends to continue its expansion into new markets during 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Transact Technologies Inc - has increased quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock by 12.5% - to $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Broadsoft Inc - total revenue rose to $79.7 million in Q1 of 2017, an increase of 9 pct compared to $73.1 million in Q1 of 2016