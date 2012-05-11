WELLINGTON May 11 New Zealand power company Trustpower Ltd reported on Friday a 17 percent rise in its full year on higher prices.

The company said net profit after tax was NZ$131.7 million ($103.7 million) for the year to March 31 compared with NZ$112.4 million in the previous year.

It said dry conditions in the second half of the year had weighed on overall hydro power generation, but the company had been able to sell excess power from its own stations at higher prices.

The company declared an unchanged final dividend of 20 cents.

Shares in TrustPower, half owned by utilities investor Infratil, last traded fractionally higher at NZ$7.72 in a broadly flat market.

TrustPower has 36 small to medium scale hydro plants and a large wind farm in New Zealand, with another wind farm in South Australia.

It said its consumer numbers had fallen to 209,000 from 221,000 consumers. ($1=NZ$1.27)

