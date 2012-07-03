(The following statement was released by the company)
WELLINGTON, July 4 - TrustPower Limited ("TrustPower") is
considering making an unsecured, subordinated, fixed interest
bond issue to the public ("Bond Offer"), comprising a combined
general offer and an exchange offer.
The net proceeds of the Bond Offer will be used to refinance
an existing issue of subordinated bonds maturing 15 September
2012 ("Series 2012 Bonds") And by TrustPower for general
corporate purposes.
It is expected that the Bond Offer will be for an amount of:
o up to $75 million under the general offer,
with the option to accept up to a further $50 million of
oversubscriptions at TrustPower's discretion; and
o up to $75 million under the exchange offer, depending on the
number of Holders of Series 2012 Bonds who elect to participate.
TrustPower is seeking preliminary indications of interest in
both the general and exchange offers.
It is proposed that holders of Series 2012 Bonds will have
the opportunity via the exchange offer to apply some or all of
the proceeds from the redemption of their Series 2012 Bonds to
the subscription of new bonds, Subject to the maximum size of
the exchange offer. In respect of the Exchange offer,
TrustPower is seeking preliminary indications of interest
from holders of the Series 2012 Bonds through a letter that is
being sent to These bondholders ("Pre-Registration Letter"). It
is anticipated that TrustPower will give holders of Series 2012
Bonds, who have given an Indication of interest in the manner
set out in the Pre-Registration Letter, priority participation
on a first in first served basis in any exchange offer.
As part of its planning for the Bond Offer, TrustPower has
appointed Forsyth Barr Limited as Arranger. Parties interested
in the general offer can register their interest now with the
Arranger (contact details below) or their usual financial
advisor, Arranger: Forsyth Barr Limited
0800 367 227
www.forsythbarr.co.nz
Indications of interest will not involve an obligation or
commitment of any kind. No money is currently being sought and
no application for subordinated bonds will be accepted or money
received unless the subscriber has received a copy of a
simplified disclosure prospectus in relation to the subordinated
bonds.
It is expected that full details of the Bond Offer will be
released and the offer will open in the week commencing 6 August
2012, once a simplified dislosure prospectus has been
registered.