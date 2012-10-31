WELLINGTON Oct 31 New Zealand power company Trustpower Ltd reported a 1.6 percent rise in its half-year profit due to higher prices.

The company on Wednesday said net profit after tax was NZ$69.8 million ($57.2 million) for the six months to September 30 compared with NZ$68.8 million the year before.

The company declared an unchanged dividend of 20 cents per share.

Shares in TrustPower, half owned by utilities investor Infratil, last traded up 0.5 percent at NZ$8.50 in a broadly flat market.

TrustPower has 36 small- to medium- scale hydro plants and a large wind farm in New Zealand, with another wind farm in South Australia.

It said its customer numbers had fallen to 206,000 from 209,000.