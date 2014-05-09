OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, U.S. CRUDE FALLS BELOW $50 A BARREL FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN TWO WEEKS
WELLINGTON May 9 New Zealand power company Trustpower Ltd's full-year profit fell 7 percent because of lower generation production and margins, as well as a decline in customers, the company reported on Friday.
Trustpower said net profit after tax was NZ$115.12 million ($99.50 million) for the year to March 31, compared with NZ$123.3 million in the previous year.
The company, around half owned by utilities investor Infratil Ltd, declared a dividend of 20 cents, unchanged from last year.
Trustpower has 34 small- to medium-scale hydro plants and two wind farms in New Zealand, with another two wind farms in Australia. It generates about 5 percent of New Zealand's power. It also provides telephone and internet services.
($1 = 1.1569 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Paul Tait)
