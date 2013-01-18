BRIEF-Kyungchang Industrial signs contract worth 192.75 bln won
* Says it signed 192.75 billion won contract with Hyundai Dymos Inc
JOHANNESBURG Jan 18 Truworths International Ltd : * Says earnings and headline earnings per share for first 26 weeks of 2013
financial year up 16-20 percent * Says group retail sales for first 26 weeks of 2013 financial year increased
by 14.8 percent to 5.5 billion rand * S.Africa's Truworths says credit environment has become more challenging with
consumer delinquency levels increasing nationally
* Says it signed 192.75 billion won contract with Hyundai Dymos Inc
June 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.