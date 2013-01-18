JOHANNESBURG Jan 18 Truworths International Ltd : * Says earnings and headline earnings per share for first 26 weeks of 2013

financial year up 16-20 percent * Says group retail sales for first 26 weeks of 2013 financial year increased

by 14.8 percent to 5.5 billion rand * S.Africa's Truworths says credit environment has become more challenging with

consumer delinquency levels increasing nationally