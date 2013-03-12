BRIEF-China First Capital announces purchase of shares in Virscend Education Co
* Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million
JOHANNESBURG, March 12 Truworths International Ltd : * Says repurchase of shares * Says announces the repurchase of a further 13 524 763 of its own shares * Says shares repurchased constitute 3% of the 450 825 442 shares of the
company in issue on 8 November 2007
* Feng Chen has been appointed as an executive director as well as chief operating officer of company