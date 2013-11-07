BRIEF-Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group's Q1 net profit down 52.4 pct y/y
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 Truworths International Ltd : * Retail sales for the first 18 weeks until 3 November 2013 of the 2014 FY
increased by 7% to R 3.5 billion * The economy and consequently the credit environment were unlikely to improve
in the 2014 financial period * Shares in Truworths International Ltd fall nearly 4 percent after
sales update
April 16 Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co Ltd