* Sales totalled $381 million
* Growth partly helped by new stores
* Shares up more than nearly 5 percent
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 8 South Africa's
biggest-listed apparel retailer, Truworths International Ltd
, reported a 16 percent jump in sales for the first 18
weeks of its financial year on Thursday, lifting its shares.
Truworths, which sells middle and high-end clothing in cash
and on credit, said sales totalled 3.3 billion rand ($381.43
million) in the 18 weeks to end-Nov.4, an increase of 16
percent.
Growth was boosted in part by new stores, which added 7.4
percent to the company's trading space. Same store sales were up
10.7 percent.
Shares in the $5.2 billion company rose 4.9 percent to 99
rand by 0903 GMT, on track for their biggest daily percentage
gain in a year and outperforming a slightly higher JSE Top-40
index.
Helped by decades-low interest rates and a tentative
economic recovery, consumers spending is improving but analysts
have warned that retailers may be priced for more than what they
can deliver.
Retailers have also been boosted by expectations that
low-end consumers will continue to benefit from government
grants.
Truworths' shares have surged more than 33 percent so far
this year, mirroring similar or more gains in the sector and far
outpacing a 17 percent rise in the benchmark index.
($1 = 8.6518 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)